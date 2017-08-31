6 Surprising Brands That Have Outlets (and Where to Find Them)
Lululemon Athletica
This cult-favorite athleisure brand is known for rarely going on sale. But every day brings a new discount on sweatshirts, running shorts, leggings, tanks, and more at the Lululemon outlet.
Where to find:
Tanger Outlets, Glendale, Arizona
Gilroy Premium Outlets, Gilroy, California
Tanger Outlets, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets, Orlando, Florida
Albertville Premium Outlets, Albertville, Minnesota
Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, Primm, Nevada
Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, Central Valley, New York
Tanger Outlets, Riverhead, New York
Tanger Outlets, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
San Marcos Premium Outlets, San Marcos, Texas
The Outlet Shoppes at Burlington, Burlington, Washington
Tumi
This prestige brand’s luggage can cost anywhere between $400 for a weekender to $1300 for an ultra-luxe carry-on. But, thankfully, you can score first class-quality luggage for economy prices at their outlet store.
Where to find:
Desert Hills Premium Outlets- Cabazon, California
Camarillo Premium Outlets- Camarillo, California
San Francisco Premium Outlets, Livermore, California
Vacaville Premium Outlets, Vacaville, California
Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets, Clinton, Connecticut
Tanger Outlets, Rohoboth Beach, Delaware
Silver Sands Premium Outlets, Destin, Florida
Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets, Orlando, Florida
Orlando International Premium Outlets, Orlando, Florida
Sawgrass Mills, Sunrise, Florida
Miromar Outlets, Estero, Florida
North Georgia Premium Outlets, Dawsonville, Georgia
Tanger Outlets, Savannah, Georgia
Waikele Premium Outlets, Waipahu, Hawaii
Chicago Premium Outlets, Aurora, Illinois
Kittery Premium Outlets, Kittery, Maine
Tanger Outlets, National Harbor, Maryland
Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, Wrentham, Massachusetts
Las Vegas Premium Outlets, Las Vegas, Nevada
Merrimack Premium Outlets, Merrimack, New Hampshire
Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, Central Valley, New York
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls, New York
Tanger Outlets, Riverhead, New York
Allen Premium Outlets, Allen, Texas
Houston Premium Outlets, Cypress, Texas
Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, Grand Prairie, Texas
San Marcos Premium Outlets, San Marcos, TX
Manchester Designer Outlets, Manchester Center, VT
Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets, Leesburg, Virginia
Potomac Mills, Woodbridge, Virginia
Seattle Premium Outlets, Tulalip, Washington
Vera Bradley
A favorite of both college co-eds and their grandmothers alike, the Vera Bradley outlet stores offer the distinctly patterned bags, backpacks, and accessories for a deep discount.
Where to find:
Tanger Outlets, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets, Orlando, Florida
Tanger Outlets, Daytona Beach, Florida
Miromar Outlets, Estero, Florida
Palm Beach Outlets, West Palm Beach, Florida
North Georgia Premium Outlets, Dawsonville, Georgia
Tanger Outlets, Savannah, Georgia
Chicago Premium Outlets, Aurora, Illinois
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, Michigan City, Indiana
Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, Wrentham, Massachusetts
Tanger Outlets, Byron Center, Michigan
Twin Cities Premium Outlets, Eagan, Minnesota
St. Louis Premium Outlets, Chesterfield, Missouri
Tanger Outlets, Branson, Missouri
Gloucester Premium Outlets, Blackwood, New Jersey
Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, Central Valley, New York
Tanger Outlets, Riverhead, New York
Asheville Outlets, Asheville, North Carolina
Charlotte Premium Outlets, Charlotte, North Carolina
Tanger Outlets, Mebane, North Carolina
Tanger Outlets, Sunbury, Ohio
Grove City Premium Outlets, Grove City, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Premium Outlets, Limerick, Pennsylvania
Tanger Outlets, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Opry Mills, Nashville, Tennessee
Tanger Outlets, Sevierville, Tennessee
Houston Premium Outlets, Cypress, Texas
San Marcos Premium Outlets, San Marcos, Texas
Tanger Outlets, Texas City, Texas
Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets, Leesburg, Virginia
Pandora
Though the Danish brand prides itself on delivering high-quality jewelry for affordable prices, those distinct charms can add up. Pick up some timeless pieces for less at an outlet location.
Where to find:
Tanger Outlets, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Tanger Outlets, Savannah, Georgia
Tanger Outlets, National Harbor, Maryland
Tanger Outlets, Southaven, Mississippi
Tanger Outlets, Branson, Missouri
Tanger Outlets, Atlantic City, New Jersey
Ashville Outlets, Asheville, North Carolina
Tanger Outlets, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Tanger Outlets, Hilton Head, South Carolina
Tanger Outlets, Sevierville, Tennessee
Potomac Mills, Woodbridge, Virginia
Restoration Hardware
Love the distinct blend of timeless, rustic-yet-industrial furniture Restoration Hardware offers, but hate the exorbitant prices? Good thing the brand currently operates 14 outlet locations across the country. Pick up many pieces you’ll recognize from the oversized catalogue, at a completely unrecognizable price: affordable.
Where to find:
Outlets of Little Rock, Little Rock, Arkansas
Camarillo Premium Outlets, Camarillo, California
Vacaville Premium Outlets, Vacaville, California
Outlets at Castle Rock, Castle Rock, Colorado
Vero Beach Outlets, Vero Beach, Florida
North Georgia Premium Outlets, Dawsonville, Georgia
Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, Wrentham, Massachusetts
Taubman Prestige Outlets, Chesterfield, Missouri
Tanger Outlets, Riverhead, New York
Asheville Outlets, Asheville, North Carolina
Philadelphia Premium Outlets, Limerick, Pennsylvania
San Marcos Premium Outlets, San Marcos, Texas
Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets, Leesburg, Virginia
Seattle Premium Outlets, Tulalip, Washington
Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin
Williams-Sonoma
Looking for name-brand kitchen and cookware for a whole lot less? Head to the Williams-Sonoma outlet, where both seasonal and timeless entertaining favorites are available for up to 80 percent off. Last time a Real Simple staffer checked out the one in Riverhead, NY, she scored a medium Boos cutting board, board cream, a set of eight glass prep bowls, and an Anchor batter bowl for all under $85.
Where to find:
Tanger Outlets, Westbrook, Connecticut
North Georgia Premium Outlets, Dawsonville, Georgia
Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, Wrentham, Massachusetts
Birch Run Premium Outlets, Birch Run, Michigan
Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, Primm, Nevada
Tanger Outlets, Riverhead, New York
Tanger Outlets, Jefferson, Ohio
San Marcos Premium Outlets, San Marcos, Texas
Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets, Leesburg, Virginia