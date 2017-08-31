6 Surprising Brands That Have Outlets (and Where to Find Them)

There might not be a better thrill than scoring a great discount; when you find out that the totally unaffordable pair of shoes, purse, or appliance you’ve been eyeing becomes, miraculously, right in your price range. But it seems that there are just some brands just never go on sale, no matter how hard you look or how crafty you are with a coupon. Whether it’s that slimming pair of yoga pants or that perfect all-in-one coffee maker, it seems that you’ll just have to settle for full price. Or do you? In the past decade, some of the most prestige brands—both mall and couture—have opened up outlet locations across the country, waiting for you to arrive and access the just too good-to-be-true prices. We’ve scoured outlet mall directories all over the country to find the diamond in the rough—the discount store of the brand that rarely goes on sale. Here, six we can’t wait to visit.