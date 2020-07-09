This Is When You Should Buy Furniture—Including Outdoor or Patio Furniture—to Get the Best Deals

Each spring, when the weather finally breaks, you’ll notice the mad rush stores embark upon to replace outdated winter clothing and gear with spring and summer trends. Swimwear replaces sweaters and snuggly throws are tossed in favor of tiki torches and mosquito repellent.

“At the start of the outdoor season, you’ll see some good deals because people are starting to get their stuff moving in April,” says Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site She Finds.

While it might be tempting to buy when the newest pieces are first stocked, shopping experts say it pays to be patient.

“The best outdoor furniture sales fall between July 4 and Labor Day. Labor Day sales are a great option to snag low prices,” says Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet.

Stick with your rickety rattan a few more months and buy when the current outdoor furniture pieces and sets are marked way down—your wallet will thank you.

