Here’s When to Buy Airline Tickets to Save Some Money on Your Flight

Airlines can up their prices when they know demand for a particular destination or time is high. That means flying when everyone else is flying is going to cost you more than flying on slower days or during slower times of the year. If you want to save some money, that might mean flying to visit the family after Thanksgiving rather than just in time for turkey dinner.

“You can find the best deals by flying during less popular times—that means avoiding holidays,” says Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet. “You see lower prices in January compared to the end of December, for example.”

Liana Corwin, a consumer travel expert for the app Hopper, says that the same rules that apply to major winter holidays go for summer vacation times, too.

“When it comes to summer travel, June and July are the peak of the season,” she says. “If you can wait to take your vacation until mid [or] late August, you’ll spend less on your summer getaway than if you left earlier in the season.”

If you want to get really detailed with it, Hopper did the research on when to book flights for major holidays based on your departure dates. You can also use apps such as Hopper to monitor flight prices for you. As Corwin points out, each airline can be known to change their prices multiple times in the course of a single day.

“We’ve found that having the app monitor prices for you can save you as much as 40 percent on flights,” she says.

