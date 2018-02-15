Sam’s Club’s New Membership Is Amazon Prime for Deals Lovers

We’re suckers for a good deal—we love the thrill of finding that item we’ve been looking for at a rock bottom price. We love it so much that we still tend to shop in store with coupons to get the best price when we’d much rather just shop online. So imagine our surprise when we found out one of our favorite discount stores was sweetening the membership deal with free shipping. Yes, Sam’s Club is now offering free shipping on most items to warehouse members with a $100 membership.

The wholesale club announced yesterday that they were simplifying their membership structure down to two tiers: Club and Plus. For $45 a year, Club members gain access to Sam’s Club locations for up to two household members, the ability to use their “Scan & Go” feature to check out via an app, free tire and battery services, as well as other money saving benefits. All those perks are well and good, but the new $100 Plus membership is really worth writing home about. Plus members get all of the advantages Club members do, as well as free shipping on almost every item online, free select prescriptions in most states, a $10 reward for every $500 spent, earlier shopping hours, and more seasonal benefits. Plus, you can tack on up to 16 additional Club members to your membership for only $40 a head—Sam’s Club party, anyone?