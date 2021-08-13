Retire On Your Own Terms

Join us for a free virtual event that will make you feel better about your retirement goals—no matter how much you've saved. REAL SIMPLE's Brandi Broxson and top money experts will guide youth rough a step-by-step retirement checkup and answer your most pressing questions about how to increase your nest egg.

September 23, 2021 at 4 PM EST

Opener

Brandi Broxson
REAL SIMPLE Features Editor

Pep Talk

Tiffany Aliche
Financial educator and the author of Get Good with Money

Give Yourself A Retirement Check-Up

Lorna Kapusta
Head of Women and Customer Engagement at Fidelity Investments

Brandi Broxson
REAL SIMPLE Features Editor

Retirement Round Table Discussion

Stefanie O'Connell Rodriguez
Millennial money expert and host of REAL SIMPLE's Money Confidential podcast

Manisha Thakor
Founder of the financial education platform MoneyZen

Lynnette Khalfani-Cox
Money coach and author of Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom

Closing Segment

Brandi Broxson
REAL SIMPLE Features Editor

A Money Meditation with MyLife

How to Celebrate Your Financial Wins

