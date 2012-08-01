How to Rent a Dress, a Video Game, or Other Unexpected Items
Rent or Buy?
A version of this article originally appeared on Learnvest.com.
Renting a home? That we've heard of. Renting tech accessories? Not as much. We know that the younger generation of Americans would rather rent a home than buy one. But it's becoming clear that the rental industry—which was once reserved for tuxedos, cars, and movies—has become much more, covering everything from cameras to power tools.
This new trend has a ton of benefits—for one, renting an item you'll only use once or twice is much cheaper (and more sustainable) than actually buying it. Not only that, sites like Rentalic.com let you tap into nearby resources like neighbors and community members to borrow items. Saving money and staying local? Now that's a movement we can get behind.
Dresses
Let’s face it—most of us don’t have the cash to splurge on designer dresses, let alone shoes and accessories to go with them. That’s why we love the new trend of renting dresses: Sites like Rent the Runway and Lending Luxury allow users to borrow dresses for 3-5 days for as little as 10% of the retail value (plus Rent the Runway will send two sizes). To snag a matching clutch or handbag, check out Bag Borrow or Steal.
Power Tools
Whether cleaning the carpet, fixing up the garden or just taking on a day of home improvement, power tools can often come in handy. But instead of splurging on one-time-use hardware, check out the rental options at your local Home Depot or Lowe's. These stores offer everything from power washers to paint sprayers for daily or weekly rentals.
Video Games
Hooked on Wii Boxing? We understand. Unfortunately, video games can get pricey and replenishing your collection can be tough on budgets. To keep the variety at a lower cost, try renting games from sites like GameFly and GameMine. These resources are just like Netflix, with a flat monthly rate, quick and free shipping and large libraries of games to select.
Textbooks
There's no denying it: College is becoming increasingly more expensive. That's why we love the idea of renting textbooks—it's an easy way to save each semester. While there are a ton of book rental sites, we especially like Book Renter for its library of over 5 million books (plus free shipping!), and Chegg, which puts a priority on low prices. In some cases, you may even be allowed to highlight or take notes in book margins.
Camera Lenses
Ever wanted to capture a wedding or a graduation with a professional-grade camera, but didn’t want to shell out thousands of dollars? Sites like LensRentals.com and BorrowLenses.com now allow users to rent lenses or camera bodies for much cheaper than the cost of the normal hardware. With added bonuses like overnight shipping and quality customer service, budding photographers will love these options.
Parking Space
If you regularly commute to a crowded city, finding parking can be a huge hassle—and parking garages are notoriously expensive. For an easier alternative, consider renting a parking space. Sites like ParkingSpacesforRent, and ParkAtMyHouse allow individuals to list their available parking spaces online. Then, users can search for a space based on location, type and time period, and rent directly with the owner.
Tech Hardware
Buying new technology hardware can be a huge investment—but with new models coming out every year, it's so important for businesses to stay current. Sites like Rent Smart allow small business owners to borrow all kinds of tech hardware, from iPads to smartphones, for several years at a low weekly rate. Get ready to upgrade your home office—without breaking the bank.
Everything Else
If all else fails, watershed sites like Rentalic.com and SnapGoods.com allow anyone to post any item or service for rent. Whether you’re looking for a beach chair or a gorilla costume, both sites let the user connect with individuals in their community. Users save money, with the added bonus of making the most of local resources.