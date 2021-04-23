You probably received a laptop and other tech equipment from your company when you first started working remotely. But did you get any furniture for your work station? If you have never worked from home before, chances are you didn't have a home office already set up. If working on your couch is no longer cutting it, talk to your employer to see if they can give you a stipend to get a proper desk or ergonomic chair to upgrade your work space.

Google, Shopify, and Basecamp gave their employees stipends that paid for desks, chairs, and appliances to make the transition to remote work easier. "Giving your employees an allowance to buy the things that they need is one good way of showing them that you value them and that you want to invest in them," says Jori Patton, marketing manager and designer at Fast Food Menu Prices. "This results in a more motivated working environment even if it is in a remote setup."

If your company doesn't have a WFH allowance and you need office equipment that will support your remote work lifestyle better, Dan Bailey, president of WikiLawn Austin suggests raising concerns to HR. "Say you don't believe you're getting the most out of the benefits promised by the company," says Bailey. "If that doesn't work, gather together with other employees and demand changes to benefits to be remote-friendly."