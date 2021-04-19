How to Say an (Awkward, Difficult) Financial "No"

"At first blush, it might look like accountability, setting boundaries, or even budgeting is the solution here. But my clients have taught me over and over again that being able to stick to a budget, a boundary, or a goal is the result of something we lack all too often in our financial lives: resilience," says Hanna Morrell, a holistic financial coach at Pacific Stoa Financial Wellness, in Salem, Ore.

Morrell suggests intentionally and frequently exposing yourself to small low- to no-risk hardships. She had one client who wanted to stop avoiding the Salvation Army bellringer and felt guilty for not contributing every time. Her client finally worked up to making eye contact with the bellringer but not putting any money in.

Another couple had to learn to refuse to go in on group gifts they couldn't afford. By practicing saying, "our gift budget is depleted until next year," they learned to handle themselves and prepare for any blowback over not participating.

"By focusing on exposing ourselves to tiny discomforts intentionally we toughen up without trauma or failure," says Morrell. Eventually, you build up resilience and can handle saying no when you can't contribute to something financially-—guilt-free.