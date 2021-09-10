Are Your Money Problems Really Money Problems?

A fear of repeating the past

"Even if we can see the patterns in our behavior, understand where they came from, and understand that we may have never had anything else modeled for us, without the appropriate skillset and mindset to seek out or create new strategies and tools for ourselves, we are destined to repeat the 'mistakes' we've seen others around us make," says Hanna J. Morrell, a holistic financial coach at Pacific Stoa Financial Wellness in Salem, Oregon.

But the trick, Morrell says, is to reorient your perspective and have the courage to start or carry on looking for other ways to make different choices. If your parents or caregivers weren't good with money, think of how they messed up, and do the opposite.

Did they believe every financial investment was their big break and go all-in only to be disappointed time and again? Did they spend carelessly or not prepare for emergencies? The way to not repeat their mistakes is to analyze what the mistakes were in your mind, and try to make different choices.

Maybe you can be extra critical of financial opportunities that sound too good to be true. Prepare a budget and stick to it to prevent careless money habits, or start that emergency fund today. These are the concrete ways you can consciously choose to make different financial choices for yourself.

The key to halting the habit of following in other's footsteps is to recognize what's happening and understand that you're not doomed to repeat the same money mistakes.