What Method Should You Use to Pay Taxes?

Pros: You can pay a big tax bill over time, typically 36 months, without racking up credit card debt. Plus, you can set up a direct payment from your employer, so you’ll be less likely to miss the money you’ve never seen. If your financial situation improves, you can pay the balance ahead of time to avoid additional interest fees.



Cons: Uncle Sam charges 5% a month in interest, plus 1% per month if you’re late. Plus, you’ll have to fork over an additional $105 to set up an installment plan ($52 if you set up an electronic payment from your checking account). Finally, you have to keep paying taxes for the current year; should you wind up being owed a refund in the next three years, the government will put it toward the tax bill you’re paying down.



Is the issue less about what method to use when you pay and more about the fact that you simply don’t have the money? We hear you. Here’s our article on what to do if you can’t pay your taxes.

