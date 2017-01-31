What You Need to Know About Nordstrom’s Return Policy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

An earlier version of this article stated that Nordstrom was making big changes to their return policy. It's been changed to reflect the correct policy, with more information from the retailer.

After reports that Nordstrom was changing its popular return policy, the retailer has made a clarification that it still handles returns on a case-by-case basis.

The retailer did make a change in 2016 on how it refunds payments to customers. Although you used to be able to receive a cash refund for returned items, you now are only able to receive a credit in the original form of payment or a Nordstrom gift card.

But those looking to take advantage of the return policy should take note. The company does keep an internal log that tracks who is buying and returning goods and how frequently, so repeat offenders could get caught. “Occasionally there have been situations where we have felt a customer wasn’t being fair with us, like when their returns to Nordstrom were greater than their purchases with us or when we have no record of ever having sold the item being returned,” Nordstrom spokesperson Emily Sterken told Yahoo Style.