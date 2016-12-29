These Restaurants and Stores Are Open on New Year’s Eve and Day

If you’ve forgotten a noisemaker or a bottle of champagne for your New Year’s party, don’t panic: There are some stores that will remain open on New Year’s Eve and Day. Whether you’ve forgotten a party essential, or are just really craving some fast food, you should be able to find whatever you need despite adjusted holiday hours. Here is a list of restaurants and stores open on New Year’s Eve and Day, courtesy of information from HolidayShoppingHours.com: