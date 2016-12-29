These Restaurants and Stores Are Open on New Year’s Eve and Day
Ringing in the new year won’t shut down your shopping plans.
This article originally appeared on Money.
If you’ve forgotten a noisemaker or a bottle of champagne for your New Year’s party, don’t panic: There are some stores that will remain open on New Year’s Eve and Day. Whether you’ve forgotten a party essential, or are just really craving some fast food, you should be able to find whatever you need despite adjusted holiday hours. Here is a list of restaurants and stores open on New Year’s Eve and Day, courtesy of information from HolidayShoppingHours.com:
Restaurants Open on New Year’s Eve and Day
- Applebee’s: Most Applebee’s locations will remain open for normal business hours from 11 a.m. to midnight.
- Burger King: Most locations of the fast food chain will remain open, though individual locations may open late or close early.
- Denny’s: Most Denny’s locations remain open 24 hours or during the normal business hours for individual restaurants.
- KFC: Most KFC restaurants will stay open for business on New Year’s Eve and Day, though some may open late or close early.
- McDonald’s: McDonald’s will be open during the New Year’s holidays, though some locations may close early.
- Olive Garden: Craving unlimited breadsticks? The majority of Olive Garden restaurants will be open during normal business hours on both New Year’s Eve and Day.
- Papa John’s: Most Papa John’s locations will stay open on New Year’s Eve and Day.
- Pizza Hut: The pizza chain plans to stay open during normal business hours on New Year’s Eve and Day.
- Ruby Tuesday: Most Ruby Tuesday’s will remain open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., though some may close earlier or open later.
- Starbucks: Though some locations may close early on New Year’s Eve and open later on New Year’s Day, you should be able to get your java fix at Starbucks.
- TGIF: Most TGIF restaurants will keep their normal business hours on New Year’s Eve and Day.
- Waffle House: Most Waffle House locations will stay open 24 hours as they usually do on New Year’s Eve and Day.
Stores Open on New Year’s Eve and Day
- CVS: 24-hour locations of the drugstore chain will keep its normal hours. Other locations will stay open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and Day.
- IKEA: Most IKEA stores will keep their usual hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the New Year’s holidays, though some stores might close earlier on New Year’s Eve.
- Lowe’s: The home goods chain will keep its usual hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., but some locations might open later on New Year’s Day.
- Rite Aid: Rite Aid stores should retain their normal hours on both New Year’s Eve and Day, though some 24-hour locations might close earlier or open later.
- Target: Most Target locations should be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., though some stores may open later on New Year’s Day.
- Toys “R” Us: The toy store chain should keep its normal business hours on both New Year’s Eve and Day.
- Walgreens: Locations of the pharmacy chain that usually remain open 24 hours will keep their normal hours. Other locations will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Walmart: Walmart will retain normal business hours on New Year’s Eve.