These Restaurants and Stores Are Open on New Year’s Eve and Day

By Kerry Close
Updated December 29, 2016
If you’ve forgotten a noisemaker or a bottle of champagne for your New Year’s party, don’t panic: There are some stores that will remain open on New Year’s Eve and Day. Whether you’ve forgotten a party essential, or are just really craving some fast food, you should be able to find whatever you need despite adjusted holiday hours. Here is a list of restaurants and stores open on New Year’s Eve and Day, courtesy of information from HolidayShoppingHours.com:

Restaurants Open on New Year’s Eve and Day

  • Applebee’s: Most Applebee’s locations will remain open for normal business hours from 11 a.m. to midnight.
  • Burger King: Most locations of the fast food chain will remain open, though individual locations may open late or close early.
  • Denny’s: Most Denny’s locations remain open 24 hours or during the normal business hours for individual restaurants.
  • KFC: Most KFC restaurants will stay open for business on New Year’s Eve and Day, though some may open late or close early.
  • McDonald’s: McDonald’s will be open during the New Year’s holidays, though some locations may close early.
  • Olive Garden: Craving unlimited breadsticks? The majority of Olive Garden restaurants will be open during normal business hours on both New Year’s Eve and Day.
  • Papa John’s: Most Papa John’s locations will stay open on New Year’s Eve and Day.
  • Pizza Hut: The pizza chain plans to stay open during normal business hours on New Year’s Eve and Day.
  • Ruby Tuesday: Most Ruby Tuesday’s will remain open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., though some may close earlier or open later.
  • Starbucks: Though some locations may close early on New Year’s Eve and open later on New Year’s Day, you should be able to get your java fix at Starbucks.
  • TGIF: Most TGIF restaurants will keep their normal business hours on New Year’s Eve and Day.
  • Waffle House: Most Waffle House locations will stay open 24 hours as they usually do on New Year’s Eve and Day.

Stores Open on New Year’s Eve and Day

  • CVS: 24-hour locations of the drugstore chain will keep its normal hours. Other locations will stay open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and Day.
  • IKEA: Most IKEA stores will keep their usual hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the New Year’s holidays, though some stores might close earlier on New Year’s Eve.
  • Lowe’s: The home goods chain will keep its usual hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., but some locations might open later on New Year’s Day.
  • Rite Aid: Rite Aid stores should retain their normal hours on both New Year’s Eve and Day, though some 24-hour locations might close earlier or open later.
  • Target: Most Target locations should be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., though some stores may open later on New Year’s Day.
  • Toys “R” Us: The toy store chain should keep its normal business hours on both New Year’s Eve and Day.
  • Walgreens: Locations of the pharmacy chain that usually remain open 24 hours will keep their normal hours. Other locations will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Walmart: Walmart will retain normal business hours on New Year’s Eve.
