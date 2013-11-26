Mortgage Help for Prospective Buyers

You’ll want to find a mortgage lender early in the process so you have a relationship with him or her when you find the home of your dreams. By doing so, you’ll be able to kickstart the mortgage process by getting pre-approved, which means you can put in a serious offer quickly (should the need arise), and once you sign a contract, applying for the mortgage itself will take less time. Even if interest rates and loan terms are similar across different lenders, final costs and fees at each lender might not be. “Ask them about the fees for title insurance,” Derrick says. “What are the attorney’s fees? Document prep fees?” Because lenders are eager for your business, some will even offer a cash incentive for going with them, such as $1,500 back to you at closing. In fact, if one lender is offering cash back but another one isn’t, ask the lender who’s holding out—he may change his tune if it means earning your business.



What to do instead: Ask home-owning friends and co-workers whether they had a good experience with their mortgage lender. “I can tell you which ones I would not recommend,” Derrick says, “because they never close on time, they’re always late with paperwork, and that kind of stuff can cause deals to fall through.” Then check in with at least two or three lenders so you have an idea of what’s out there. (While you’re at it, look at our checklist on getting a mortgage.) In addition to the interest rate and loan terms, have each furnish you with a breakdown of your total costs so you can compare.