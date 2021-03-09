12 Women Share the #1 Money Lesson They Learned From Their Mom

“Make sure you're part of the money decisions in the household.”

When my parents got married, it was almost a certainty that the husband would manage the finances and make all the money decisions. When my mom married my dad, she was young, and my dad was much older and established, and she didn't think twice about taking his word for things.

All of the bills came to my dad and he paid them out of his checking account. My mom had some of her own money, but always assumed he had everything taken care of—the lights never went off, they were able to go on vacations and buy nice things, she always assumed he was very skilled at managing money.

However, at retirement age, she realized they didn't have any savings. The very small amounts they each had saved in retirement accounts was gone quickly and my dad had always been relying on his ongoing ability to work and optimism when it came to the value of their home.

She was absolutely blindsided and looked back at all the big decisions they made, like paying for my college education and buying a new home just years before retirement, and was so angry that she wasn't "in the know."

She has stressed to me that it doesn't matter who makes more...but what is an absolute necessity is that BOTH partners know where they stand.