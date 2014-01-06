A Guide to Money and Relationships

You may be the main person managing the books but you don’t want to come off in the meeting as a control freak. You want to make sure your partner is on board and aware of what it takes to manage the household finances—even if it’s not his or her strength to do so. If it’s not known, show where you file everything and how and when you pay the bills. Walk him or her through any online tools you use to organize the household finances. Note: This isn’t about showing off how amazing your organization and math skills are. It’s about re-emphasizing your family’s goals. Show why it all matters and point out how your spouse is contributing to the bottom line. Show examples of how cooking dinner instead of eating out the past two weeks has brought in an extra $400 to your savings account. Show how you may be just a few thousand dollars away from affording a summer rental house and discuss what you can do to save the rest. Remember to bring it all back to the family’s goals so that all the paperwork, budgeting charts and excel sheets become meaningful to the person who’s not the primary bookkeeper. Ask for his or her opinion and make them feel just as involved as you physically are.