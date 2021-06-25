Not having a will often leads to undesirable outcomes

One of the most common misconceptions is that a will is unnecessary if you want all of your assets to simply go to your family. Every state has laws surrounding what happens if you die without a will, and those laws generally do leave everything to family members. But what if that's not exactly how you want your estate to be distributed?

"Many state laws divide assets among your spouse and children. That may seem OK, but it might leave two-thirds of your assets to your children and just one-third to your spouse," says Patrick Hicks, head of legal for the online estate planning company Trust & Will. "That might make it hard for your spouse to maintain a standard of living or remain in the family home."

The battles that ensue in these types of situations, when there is no will present or assets appear to have been dispersed inequitably, are legendary. Of course, this is particularly true among the rich and famous or those with a large estate. Who among us hasn't seen (gawked at) the headlines?

"We all know about Michael Jackson, or have heard about Aretha Franklin not having had a will and countless other wealthy or famous names whose estates wound up in a huge battle that can go on for years," says registered financial advisor Pam Krueger, creator and co-host of the MoneyTrack on PBS, and the podcast Friends Talk Money, on PBS Next Avenue. "A no-will situation is a no-win situation for a family, and can tear apart even the closest of relationships."