11 Small Ways You Can Help Stimulate the Economy

If you’re not sure how to do this, don’t sweat it: It may not be something you’ve considered until the pandemic, but now’s your chance to pay more attention to where your purchases come from. Purchasing a product trickles down through a supply chain, with effects on everyone who had a hand in producing, transporting, and selling that product.

Take the food industry. “With restaurants, school cafeterias, and office kitchens closed, there is a chain of many people that are negatively impacted by the closing of that final transaction,” Loretta says. “All of those growers and distributors in the chain are cut off from revenue, translating to lost wages for all the people employed down the chain.”

In addition to buying that book from a community bookstore, consider other ways to get the supplies you need from alternate sources (and likely alternate supply chains). Is there a farm share you could join? A butcher shop that has started to sell directly to customers in the wake of COVID-19? Find local businesses around your town that could benefit from your purchases.