6 Ways to Rebuild Your Credit 

Pay your bills on time.

Payment history is a key factor in your credit score, which accounts for both on-time and late bill payments.

"Paying your bills on time is probably the number one thing people have to really get used to doing," says Jake Guttman, founder and CEO of Rosevest Financial. "It's a really important factor in proving your worthiness to borrow with credit reporting agencies."

When you pay bills on time, you build confidence with lenders and show that you're able to pay back loans, he says.

If you've missed payments in the past, don't worry, just start paying on time now. Credit scores focus more on recent activity from the last 12 to 24 months, Bossler says. "So if you were late last month, that's going to hurt your score more than if you were late two years ago," she adds.