Which of These 10 Types of Credit Cards Are Right for You?

True to its name, these credit cards charge you $0 in yearly membership fees and monthly maintenance fees. According to WalletHub, about 9 in 10 credit cards do not charge an annual fee, including some that offer rewards, 0% APR, and have no foreign transaction fees. Credit cards that do not have an annual fee are available to people of all credit levels, so if you're just starting to build credit and don't want to get bogged down with paying annual fees (which can range anywhere from $25 to $550 according to a study by ValuePenguin) then a credit card with no annual fee might be best for you.

However, according to NerdWallet, an annual fee might not always be a bad thing. Credit cards that charge annual fees might actually save you money in other areas by offering better perks like more cash back or points that can be redeemed for travel. Some credit card companies also waive the annual fee for your first year of membership.

Here are 2021's best no annual fee credit cards according to Card Ratings.