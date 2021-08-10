5 Types of Budgets and How To Choose

50-30-20 budget method

The 50-30-20 approach to budgeting is one of the simplest and most straightforward money management options, ideal for those who want to create a budget but don't have the time or the patience to track their spending in detailed categories.

"The gist is that you spend 50 percent of your after-tax pay on needs, 30 percent on wants, and 20 percent on savings or paying off debts," explains McCreary.

The benefits of the 50-30-20 budget include that it can be a good budget format for beginners, especially for those who are looking to save time or aren't quite sure where to start. Having just three categories to track may also help you focus on fine-tuning your finances instead of getting bogged down in the process of categorizing each individual expense, says McCreary.

"By dividing your expenses into three categories—50 percent toward needs, 30 percent toward wants, and 20 percent toward savings or debts—you're reducing the amount of time you spend detailing your finances, allowing you to focus more on the big picture instead."

As an added bonus, the 50-30-20 approach to budgeting can help you feel more comfortable spending money on yourself now and then.

"This system is designed to decrease the financial guilt you may feel when you order delivery or add another streaming service—so long as you're not spending more than 30% of your monthly income on 'wants"' like these, you're fine," says Bryan Stiger, a certified financial planner at Betterment.

On the other hand, a 50-30-20 budget may not necessarily be ideal amid the current economic climate, when many of us are still recovering from the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, or for those whose economic situation is in flux.

"As income changes and priorities shift, having 30 percent allocated toward your wants may not be realistic for many people," continues McCreary. "Now more than ever, Americans need to be extremely diligent with their money, prioritizing the things that matter most, like rent and other necessities."

Depending on your unique lifestyle, it may make more sense to put more of your income toward needs and savings, versus any wants.