1 Keep it simple.

When you're creating a budget for the first time, try to keep it as simple as possible. This way, it's not overwhelming and will be easier for you to maintain.

"A lot of people think that you have to have these complicated budgets, these complicated spreadsheets—and you grow to that," says Tonya Rapley, millennial money expert and founder of financial education and lifestyle blog My Fab Finance. Rapley recommends simply writing down your expenses; things you have bought in the last month, any annual or quarterly charges, and subtracting your income from your expenses. This will give you a good picture of how much you're saving versus spending, and allow you to identify areas where you can possibly cut back.

A simple structure like the 50-30-20 budget can help you track your spending without having to spend a lot of time maintaining a bunch of categories recommends Colleen McCreary, chief people officer and financial advocate at Credit Karma.

Split your expenses into three categories—50 percent for needs, 30 for wants, and 20 for savings or paying down debt. "You can always change the percentages based on your lifestyle. Your budget has to work for you," says McCreary. You can also download a budget app for an even easier way to keep track of your budget and spending.