What to Do If You Can’t Pay Your Taxes

You’ve filed your taxes and instead of the sizable return you hoped for, you’re facing a major tax bill. What to do? First, don’t ignore the problem. Many people who find themselves in debt compound their woes by avoiding the situation, unaware of their options. But help is out there.

“When you owe taxes, the [Internal Revenue Service, or IRS] provides so many options for ways you can pay your taxes,” says tax expert Alex Oware. “Even if you cannot pay, just call the IRS and work out a plan.”

If you wait, the IRS will eventually begin to contact you by mail. Oware says the first letter will typically arrive by snail mail within 30 days of the filing deadline, alerting you to the problem.

You’ll get increasingly serious correspondence from there, warning you of potential consequences until they finally take action. The IRS has the ability to garnish your wages, levy your accounts, and take whatever money they need to apply toward your debt. They’re also able to place a lien on your home, a legal action that can have lasting consequences.

“They can also revoke your passport, to the extent that you cannot travel outside the country,” Oware says.

While it’s rare, folks who don’t pay the IRS what they owe can and have been arrested. Of course, the more egregious cases usually involve some type of fraud, Oware says.

But don’t fret. These outcomes are worst-case scenarios, and there are plenty of options to investigate before they occur.

“The worst thing you can do when it comes to filing your taxes is nothing. Your tax bill—and the IRS—won’t magically disappear,” says Colleen McCreary, chief people officer and financial advocate at financial services site Credit Karma. “Be proactive for you and your money so you aren’t dealing with unnecessary fees and interest charges down the road.”