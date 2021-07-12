Pet insurance

Pets have health needs just like people. Even if your pet is in good health now, insurance is all about having peace of mind for the future, says Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of the online insurance marketplace Policygenius, who recommends buying this type of supplemental policy.

"Personally, I bought pet insurance for my dog Ruby because I don't want to ever face the decision of life-saving care for her versus my bank account," says Fitzgerald.

Most people don't realize, adds Fitzgerald, that pet insurance is intended to cover unexpected and large expenses—not routine vet visits that are part of normal pet care. However, many pet insurance plans allow you to opt-in to additional coverage for those types of regular expenses, such as wellness check-ups and vaccinations. But do note, that will be an additional cost.

"It's generally a good idea to seek coverage sooner than later, as pet insurance tends to get more expensive as your pet gets older, and many pet insurance companies won't cover pre-existing conditions," adds Fitzgerald. "It's also better to get insurance sooner in case of an emergency — even when your pet is young and healthy, it's possible for an accident or other surprise vet visit to arise and pet insurance will give you peace of mind that you're prepared."

You'll also want to consider pet insurance if you have a breed that tends to have health problems, like hip problems, says Amy Danise, chief insurance analyst for Forbes Advisor.

"Your vet can give you information on the breed's propensity for health issues," says Danise.