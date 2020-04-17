The 7 Smartest Ways to Use Your Stimulus Check

Image zoom Getty Images

It was the worst of times, it was the weirdest of times—is there a better way to describe our new world of coronavirus and physical or social distancing? Life as we know it has shifted in bizarre and challenging ways in the last several weeks, and it’s still unclear when (or if) things will return to normal. As we all adjust to extended time home together and remote work, millions of people are adjusting to loss of income and financial difficulties, too.

Unemployment claims have skyrocketed to more than 20 million in the last four weeks, businesses have shut their doors for the immediate future, and many who still have their jobs are experiencing pay or hour cuts. It’s a difficult time, but a recent spark of hope for U.S. taxpayers are the coronavirus stimulus checks set in motion by the CARES Act.

Many stimulus checks have already been sent out through direct deposit—visit the IRS’s Get My Payment site to see where yours is or the TurboTax stimulus center to see how much you can expect to receive—and, while it won’t solve every financial woe, it is a bit of relief. A payment of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child (with less money going to those with higher incomes) is a good chunk of money, though, and you likely want to use every penny of it responsibly. A survey from Bankrate found that 31 percent of U.S. adults who anticipate receiving a stimulus check don’t think the money is enough to sustain their financial well-being for one month, though, so take your check with realistic expectations.

Here, we’ve outlined seven smart uses for your stimulus check, no matter how large it is. Every situation is different, so spend, save, and invest wisely and consider talking things through with a money-smart friend, your partner, or your financial advisor. These stimulus checks aren’t a cure-all, but they will make your immediate financial situation a little easier.

