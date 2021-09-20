1 Improve your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

If you're looking at a 2022 purchase, there's ample time to make sure your credit score is as high as possible. The higher the FICO credit score, the lower the interest rate on your mortgage loan. And, in addition to paying down credit card debt, it is imperative that aspiring homeowners lower their debt-to-income ratio.

Seth Rouch pays cash for houses in the Denver area, and he counsels home buyers to get their financial "house" in order before entering the market for a new home, too. Rouch says that many people focus on the debt pay-down, but forget about increasing their income.

"Ask for a raise," he advises. "It's a simple thing, but many of us are worried about doing it. Employee turnover is expensive for employers. If you're doing a great job, show up on time, and put in the work, then most employers will reward you for that, but not unless you ask!"

Proof of higher income often increases the amount a bank will lend, which might be just the leg up you need to enter a favored neighborhood or to buy your dream home. A raise will speed up debt pay-down and will increase the amount you can save for a down payment.