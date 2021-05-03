At age 31 and just eight weeks after giving birth to her second child, Keisha Blair found herself facing a devastating curveball few people ever anticipate. Her 34-year-old husband died unexpectedly and she was suddenly in the position of being the family's main (and only) breadwinner.

The experience taught Blair, an economist and Harvard University-trained policy expert, many life lessons about achieving and maintaining financial security. It also inspired her to write the book Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons to Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness. ($14.95, Amazon) Based on the success and reader demand generated by that book, Blair went on to create a certified holistic wealth consultant program, which focuses in particular on helping single women.

One of her most important pieces of advice for singles saving for retirement is this: know your own personal financial identity. Likely a concept few of us ever think about, single or otherwise. But what does it mean exactly?

“Many of us end up following the crowd with our money and our spending decisions and end up making financial mistakes,” she explains. “For singles, this can be detrimental to retirement planning and building a solid retirement portfolio.”

You can get started establishing a financial identity by improving your financial literacy, which is also the greatest stimulant of wealth, says Blair.

Her second tip for those charting a solo journey through life is to “focus on resilience.”

“For singles, any life-altering setback, like a job loss or a serious illness, can jeopardize retirement savings,” explains Blair. “It’s therefore important to ensure that in the event of a setback, you would be financially prepared and that you don't have to drain your retirement accounts.”

In other words, having an emergency savings (at least nine to 12 months of income) is even more critical if you are a single-income household. While on this topic, it’s also more important as a single person to have a critical illness insurance policy.

“Everyone gets ill at one point or another, and an illness could prevent you from working for a few months or even years. Being prepared for a serious health issue is very important. You can address those risks with individual disability and critical illness insurance,” says Blair.

And one last point Blair shared that's worth fully understanding if you happen to be a single woman of color: the retirement security challenges are even more serious because women of color tend to earn less income over time and face systemic barriers to wealth building.

“Black women earn just 61 cents for every dollar a man earns, compared to the 82 cents per dollar wage gap for women of all other races,” she explains. “In other words, a Black woman has to work until age 86 to make the same amount of money a man earns by age 60.”

This has serious implications for how women of color save and plan for retirement with the little they have.

"While it’s dependent on the age group because I don’t want Black women to take on too much risk, they need to be more aggressive with their saving and investing strategy," says Blair. "Passive streams of income are also critical so that Black women can use the funds to save and invest for retirement."