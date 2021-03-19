Is Now the Right Time to Sell Your House?

While the prices are up nationwide, that doesn't mean it's that way everywhere—the prices have dipped slightly around Denver and Miami, for instance.

And unless you're downsizing or moving to a cheaper market, selling your house now may not make financial sense. "You have to consider what’s your motivation for selling it," says Steven Podnos, MD, CFP, principal of Wealth Care LLC. "If you turn around and buy a house in the same area, you’re going to pay the same high price for whatever you move to. Optimally, when you’re selling your home, you're moving somewhere that’s not as expensive."