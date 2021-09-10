How to Save for a House on Any Salary

Improve your credit to potentially pay less.

While you can get some mortgages with bad credit, you'll likely pay higher interest rates than someone with excellent credit. A 1 percent difference in interest may not sound like much, but over a 30-year mortgage, it adds up.

For example, according to FICO, if you have a credit score between 620-639 and buy a $374,900 home on a 30-year mortgage, you could pay $282,893 in total interest. The same mortgage with a 760-850 credit score could reduce your interest to $164,213, meaning you save $118,680 in interest alone by having excellent credit.

"Credit scores and savings are critical components to the mortgage loan review process, and as an applicant, you want to put yourself in the best position to make it through the review process and get a low-risk rating so you get approved, and at a low interest rate," Johnson says.

Your credit score can also impact the size of your down payment.

With a Federal Housing Association (FHA) loan, a credit score between 500-579 means you pay a 10 percent down payment. For credit scores of 580 or higher, that down payment drops to 3.5 percent. For a home worth $374,900, that's the difference between $37,490 versus $13,121.50. Imagine how much faster you could buy a home if you skipped paying that $24,368 up front.

To get your credit mortgage-ready, start by pulling copies of your credit reports from annualcreditreport.com at least six months before you plan to buy. That way, you have time to improve your credit if necessary. Depending on what you find in your reports, improving your credit may include disputing inaccurate information or paying down high credit card balances, for example.

If you don't have a credit report, it just means you don't have enough credit history to have a credit report or score yet, so you need to build credit before applying for a mortgage. You can do this by using tools such as credit builder loans or secured credit cards, which you can find online or via mobile app through Self Financial, or through some banks and credit unions.