Practice makes perfect

Let’s start with the obvious. Retirement is one of the biggest life transitions we will ever make. And whether we’re talking about playing a sport, running a business, or basic life skills, humans perform better and achieve more successful outcomes when they’ve had the opportunity to practice a skill.

“Phased retirement allows the retirement experience to be practiced,” says Eric Ross, a certified financial planner and senior wealth advisor with Cincinnati, Ohio-based Madison Wealth Management. “During this practice period, one can begin doing the things they think they may like to do in retirement. If practice goes well, then you have a green light to move to full retirement or possibly continue in the phased approach if that’s working for you.”

This type of practice phase allows you to find the things that work well for you and the things that may not, adds Ross. The key is that it’s important to be intentional about your practice.

“This can be accomplished by identifying ways in which you plan to spend your time during retirement. For example, you may anticipate spending more time with your children and grandchildren. You may discover this works well or you may also discover that can be too much of a good thing,” says Ross. “Or your idea of spending more time together does not match what your children consider to be an ideal amount of time to spend together.”