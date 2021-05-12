The first thing to understand about estate planning is that it's for everyone. "Estate planning' is kind of a misnomer," says Douglass. "It implies that you're rich, it's got a snooty tone to it. [But the reality is that] everybody needs to do it."

Attorney Art Steele says individuals with lower incomes need estate planning even more than those who are wealthy. There are laws in each state that give high-income individuals money to use until they figure out estate plans for a family member who has died—but those with lesser means have to do it on their own, and the process can be confusing if there is no plan in place. "A lot of times, a lot of money will get used up or a lot of money will never get tapped into because nobody knows how to do it," says Steele. "We need it more."

Estate planning encompasses everything from where you want your money to go, to who you want in charge of it, to appointing a legal guardian for any minor children you have.

"A will is the only legal document where you can nominate guardians for your minor children," says Douglass. While it is rare for parents of young children to die in common accidents, "it is not so rare in a pandemic for parents of minor children to die in close proximity of each other," says Douglass.