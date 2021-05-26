Simplify Your Way to Semi-Retirement

1 Pay your mortgage off early

The key to financial security is owning your home free and clear. This way, no matter what happens, you will have a place to live. This is also the secret to an early retirement; the faster you pay off your mortgage, the less income you need to survive, and the more free money you have to semi-retire.

Paying off your mortgage can be easier than you think. For example, let's say you have a 30-year loan of an amount of $150,000 on your home at a 5.25 percent rate. According to this mortgage calculator by Bankrate, if you pay an additional $200 a month to the principal, you could pay off your home 10 years earlier and save over $50,000 in interest payments.

Even an extra $50 a month can save you thousands of dollars and shave years off your loan. Cut back on some frivolous spending and put that extra money towards your mortgage so you can work towards early retirement.