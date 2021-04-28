Parents, single or otherwise, have probably heard this admonition more often than we care to admit, but that's because time really can work in your favor when it comes to accomplishing big money goals like saving for a child's college education.

"Saving early can avoid the need to borrow against your retirement down the road," says Lorna Sabbia, head of retirement and personal wealth solutions at Bank of America.

One of the first steps to take when your child arrives (yes, before they're even out of diapers) is opening a 529 college savings plan, which offers tax advantages, diverse investment options, and significant contribution potential so that you can set aside a big chunk of money toward college tuition.

"The more you contribute prior to children enrolling in college, the less money will be owed down the line, ultimately protecting the family from loans that can follow children into adulthood," says Sabbia.