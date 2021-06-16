How a 'Mini Retirement' Sabbatical Can Be Good for the Soul-and Your Career

With the help of some financial tricks, this couple took a two-year sabbatical in order to test-drive their own retirement—and their careers are all the better for it.

Lauren Weisenthal and her husband Brian were in their late 30s doing what Lauren calls the "traditional career thing." Lauren was a program manager at Etsy, and Brian was co-owner of a software development company. Together, they found themselves facing a crossroads a few years ago when Brian started feeling burned out, work-wise. That's when the couple realized they wanted to pursue other passions; this quickly turned into a sailing hobby that allowed them to explore the Hudson River. But they found they wanted more-more time off, more freedom, more of their shared hobby, and less work. For them, retiring early would have been the dream.

But for the most part, people who retire in their 30s or 40s-usually those involved in the FIRE (Financial Independence Retire Early) movement-get there because they've super-hustled and managed to become millionaires. Lauren and Brian, on the other hand, were "not rich," Lauren explains. Because of this, they knew they couldn't stop working forever." So, as a dream realized but also as a compromise, they decided to take two years off to have an adventure.

Lauren refers to it as their "mini retirement"-aka sabbatical-something that wasn't quite a forever retirement, but would provide them a much-needed break and reset. And, she figured, it may even enliven the careers they would eventually return to.

The two began their adventure by sailing a refurbished sailboat from New York City to the Caribbean. They settled in San Juan for a bit, until Hurricane Maria came along; finally, they relocated to Rockland, Maine and purchased a waterfront restaurant. Eventually, pandemic forced them to close that restaurant, but by then, their years spent adventuring had already given them a fresh perspective on life and their careers. Now, they've both made career pivots in heading back to work; Lauren works for a software company, and Brian is a coder.

Lauren explains that she defined their mini-retirement sabbatical as "a finite period of time during which you immerse yourself in something totally new, that hopefully you are passionate and excited about." If you, too, are young but feeling disillusioned in your career, taking a year or two off to paint or go surfing around the world likely sounds appealing; that said, it does require some financial moxie.

"If you are in the financial position to take time off for reflection, I say go for it," Lauren says. "Having the ability to take a gap year or two is a privilege that not everyone has. And I can say firsthand: It can be life-changing."

It certainly was for Lauren and her husband. Lauren explains that upending their lives in such a major way gave them the space to evaluate what they wanted to do upon reentry into the working world: They no longer wanted to do work that ties them down geographically. Now their newfound tech careers mean they can practice geographic arbitrage; they "have the freedom to move and travel while maintaining our income," Lauren explains.

If you wish you could retire early, but it's not financially feasible for you, read on to discover the savings hacks that helped this couple make their mini-retirement dream happen.