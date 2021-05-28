How These 6 Women Near Retirement Beat the System

The business of comfort

In her 40s, Donna Chambers had never held a job with retirement benefits. In her youth, she split time between waitressing and factory work. Later, her career was a series of administrative positions with poor benefits.

"The highest I ever made was $15 an hour," Chambers says. She started looking for a way out to a more secure future.

In 2008, when Chambers turned 40 and the economy crashed, her grandson was not sleeping well. Someone advised Chambers to try using a weighted blanket to calm him. "I got my friend to help me make one," she remembers. "We made it fluffy instead of flat like most people were doing. He really liked it and I went, Huh, I wonder if we could sell these."

Chambers started the weighted blanket company SensaCalm. It wasn't easy.

"I was still married when I originally started the business, but my husband was an alcoholic and it was becoming impossible to live with him," she said. She forged ahead anyway and was able to leave, get a divorce, and eventually buy a house.

The money from the business made some financial security possible. It started with only $100 for capital and running out to a Walmart for fabric as each order arrived. For some years they doubled their sales annually, working with up to 30 employees at one point.

Things have slowed some with growing competition, but Chambers now has significant savings and a house that quadrupled since she bought it, with only $15,000 left on the mortgage.