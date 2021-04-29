The pandemic taught many of us a very important money lesson: always have an emergency savings account. It's critical to have money you can access immediately to cover living expenses if need be. While that axiom remains true as we move toward a post-pandemic world, it's also important not to become shy about investing while bulking up your savings. Remember, investing remains a critical part of your overall financial planning strategy.

"If your money is sitting in a savings account, it's not growing. While the stock market can be intimidating, the key to retiring sooner rather than later is growing your money as fast as possible," says Fox.

Interest rates on savings accounts are near zero at the moment and aren't likely to increase anytime soon, continues Fox. While investing in the stock market involves risk, the long-term historical average gains in stocks can play a significant role in growing your money and producing enough income for your retirement.

This is especially important amid the type of low-interest rate environment we're currently experiencing, adds Heather Comella, CFP, a lead financial planner for Origin.

“You should hold enough cash for a three- to six-month emergency fund. Six months of spending for a single income household or three months of spending for a dual income household, plus short-term cash needs, usually for the next one to three years, and that’s it,” says Comella.

“Any additional cash should be invested to earn a higher yield,” Comella explains.