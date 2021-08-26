Do they offer a 401k or 403b and when do new employees become eligible?

The sooner you can begin contributing to a retirement savings account such as a 401k or 403b, the sooner you can start growing your nest egg for the future, says Lorna Kapusta, head of women investors and customer engagement at Fidelity Investments. When interviewing for a job, ask what types of plans are offered and exactly when new hires are eligible to contribute. The key here is that you do not want to miss open enrollment as doing so can sometimes mean having to wait another six months to a year for the next opportunity to get involved in the plan.

"Starting early and contributing consistently provides the opportunity to take advantage of the power of compound interest and growth of your invested savings over time," says Kapusta.