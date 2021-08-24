Do You Really Need a 401(k) to Retire? People Over 50 Without One Weigh In

They invest elsewhere.

"As a 56-year-old entrepreneur who has worked in both the corporate world and the private sector, I can tell you that I personally was able to retire comfortably by building assets outside of a 401K or other retirement accounts," Anita Petty, the author of the upcoming book, Money Switch: Flipping Yourself Onto Happiness, Health and Wealth says. Aside from real estate, Petty invested in gold and silver bullion, purchasing a few ounces at regular intervals as a hedge against inflation. She also invested in stocks.

From 2005 to 2019, she moved her 401(k) account from an employer into a linked trust account that allowed her to trade equities and ETFs, not just mutual funds. "Most 401K plans greatly limit investor options and, thereby, their potential gains," Petty explains. "This one did not, as it offered much greater choice and flexibility. The account I used and still use today is the Charles Schwab PCRA Trust account."

However, if you have the opportunity to invest in a 401K that gives you lots of investment choices (which is rare), she says, then having a 401K may be a good option as part of a larger, diverse investment strategy.