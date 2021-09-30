How to Plan to Retire Early as a Couple

3 Make an aggressive saving/investing plan together.

First, start by taking inventory of your combined income and your combined expenses with a handy budget calculator. Ask the tough questions: Can extra expenses be cut? Do we really need that spontaneous HomeGoods run? See how low you can go in terms of extra spending, and see where you might be able to find extra income.

Once you have your combined monthly budget calculated, find out how much is leftover for wants and needs. From here, you can decide what percent of your combined income (or how aggressively in general) you can save and invest.

In a way, you are tidying up your spending habits, and if you practice this act, saving for an early retirement will feel more and more natural. Ask yourselves: How little do we really need? In line with that thought, practicing gratitude (whether in a gratitude journal or out loud with your partner) can also help to remind you of how rich your lives already are, and can help stave off the impulse to unnecessarily spend.

Try to gamefy it: Can I go the whole day without using my debit card? If I bring my lunch and water from home, how much can I save weekly, monthly? Saving for an early retirement actually does come down to these seemingly small financial decisions, though they add up over time.

Do the math. Map it out. Write it down. Type it up. And then? Retiring in 10 to 15 years may not be so far off.