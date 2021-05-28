How to Plan for Retirement in the Gig Economy

How can I afford to save for retirement?

Retirement planning should begin before you're even paid. Whether gig work is your full-time job or a side hustle to supplement other income, retirement is an expense you have to consider. "Calculate your rates accordingly with [retirement] built-in," Misty Lynch, CFP, explains.

"A lot of times, people who are starting out maybe underprice their services, or they take whatever business is available because they're looking at it like, 'I need to be working,'" she says, noting the importance of setting—and sticking—to the correct rates early.

If your end goal is to make $30 an hour, maybe you charge your clients $50 per hour. You know you'll set some aside for retirement, pay taxes and other expenses, and still come out with your net hourly goal. This system can work similarly if you're paid per job or project, so long as you know how much you want to keep after all other financial obligations. This way, saving doesn't feel like it's taking anything away from the money you need for daily life.

"Once I accounted for retirement in my business plan, I actually saw how manageable it is," Wudan Yan, a freelance journalist and business coach for freelancers, explains. She also co-hosts The Writer's Co-op, a business podcast for freelancers where she and Jenni Gritters discuss the importance of setting prices that account for more than just take-home pay.

If you're self-employed, "Employer You" has to charge clients enough to cover all of the expenses and benefits owed to "Employee You."