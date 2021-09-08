What Singles Need to Know About Estate Planning

Estate planning isn't just for senior citizens...

Death is a part of life that has a history of popping up unexpectedly. "When you're 35 or 45, you're thinking you're going to live forever," says author and personal finance advisor Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, also known as The Money Coach. But, she adds, "life isn't promised to any of us."

Khalfani-Cox's sister passed away at 49. At the time, she was a single mother of an 11-year-old. "It was devastating for our family," Khalfani-Cox says. "I'm grateful that she had a will and that she did a good amount of estate planning."

Most Americans, however, do not plan ahead as Khalfani-Cox's sister did. Less than half of all Americans have a will, according to the latest Gallup poll. "That's a big financial mistake," Khalfani-Cox says.

The Gallup poll found that 46 percent of all Americans have a will, a figure that's remained fairly consistent over the past 30 years. That percentage rises to 76 percent among those over 65 and falls to 20 percent among 18- to 29-year-olds.