Create a ballpark retirement savings goal

Let's begin by addressing the elephant in the room—how to develop a reliable retirement savings goal, one that allows you to confidently leave the workforce.

As it turns out, Fidelity has a simple rule of thumb it uses to address this question. Rita Assaf, vice president of college and retirement leadership for Fidelity Investments, says you should aim to save ten times your annual salary by the time you reach age 67. So, for starters, the first question to ask yourself is how does your current retirement savings compare to that benchmark?

"The ten times goal may seem ambitious, but you have many years to get there," suggests Assaf.

To help you stay on track, Fidelity offers these age-based milestones: Aim to save at least one times your income by age 30, three times your income by 40, six times your income by 50, and eight times your income by 60.

"This rule of thumb can provide a starting point to help your build your savings plan and assess your progress," says Assaf.