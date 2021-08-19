7 Things You Should Do When Your Parents Haven't Saved for Their Retirement

1 Talk to your parents—but skip the blame game.

The first and most important thing you can do is to open up the conversation with your parents. Like any other issue, you can't possibly fix their lack of retirement savings if you don't have all the information and know exactly what you're dealing with.

Keep in mind that this will be a tough conversation for everyone. Sethi notes that discomfort is often a result of parent-child role reversal, as well as feelings of guilt or shame on the part of the parents.

It's highly likely that your parents will be embarrassed and perhaps even a bit on the defensive about explaining their finances to their child. In their mind, it's not supposed to be this way. Discomfort aside, this is a crucial first step.

Ideally, you'll want to be clear about the gravity of the situation and let them know how it affects everyone. When doing so, however, do your best to steer clear of the blame game. At the end of the day, what's done is done. Not only will pointing fingers not solve anything, but if you cause your folks to feel like they're under attack, it could put them on the defensive—and then all bets are off, and time is ticking.

Your goal here is to help your parents understand that this is a shared circumstance, and your only interest is to try to get their ducks in a row and help them plan for the future.