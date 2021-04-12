One of the easiest ways to save for retirement is to open a retirement account, or if you have the option to through your employer, start contributing to your 401k.

"Definitely 401k matching is a big one," says financial coach and founder of the Create Wealth Collective, Sumaya Mulla-Carrillo. "You want to make sure you're getting all of that free money that your employer is contributing."

If you're not sure what your company's 401k matching program is or if they offer retirement plans, talk to your HR department and they should be able to explain it to you. But if you don't have that option, that's OK. You can invest in a tax-advantaged account like an IRA or a Roth IRA. A Roth IRA is a tax-advantaged retirement account where you pay tax on the money you earn now, and put the money in the account where it grows tax-free until you take it out in retirement. An IRA is the opposite. You contribute to the account and pay taxes on the money once you take it out.

"The important thing to know is that anyone can open an IRA," says Mulla-Carrillo. "You can have that and a 401k or just one of those, and you can contribute up to $6,000 a year."