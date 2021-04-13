Before you get started in real estate, make sure your finances are in good shape. A good credit score and low debt will help you get approved for loans faster. "Keep your FICO scores up," says Vera Barnes, a realtor of 16 years at Urban Nest Realty in Las Vegas. "A lot of people don't understand how important the credit is. Your credit is the key to actually acquiring property. Unless you have a lot of money in the bank and you can go pay cash."

But since that's not the case with most people who are just starting out in real estate, a good credit score will help get you better financing options that require little to none of your own cash. "Most people are familiar with bank loans as a strategy," says Halm. "There is seller financing where the seller is essentially the bank, or there are hard money lenders. Those types of institutions are a lot more flexible than banks, they tend to have higher interest rates and shorter terms, but they move faster."

Keeping your debt low is also important to qualify for properties and financing options. "You want to have as little debt as possible. Many people are in credit card debt. Credit card debt is just not a powerful tool to build wealth," says Barnes. "When you have a lot of debt-to-income ratio, which means the amount of income you have coming in to the amount of debt you have going out, all your payables, which include credit cards, car notes, house notes; that has to be fairly low so that you can qualify for a property. And you can qualify for a larger amount of money if your debt-to-income ratio is low and your income of course supports that."

Another tip? File your taxes. Barnes also recommends spending two years or more at a job before trying to invest in real estate. "If you can't show you make any money on your taxes, then you're not going to qualify for a property with a reasonable interest rate," says Barnes. "There are companies that can qualify you, but the interest rates can be really high. Hard money loans can have 10, 15 percent interest rates."