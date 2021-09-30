4 Questions to Ask Your Accountant Before Tax Season

1 "What is the best way to get my documents to you?"

Hannah Cole is both a working artist and the founder of Sunlight Tax, a tax-education and preparation service that specializes in working with creatives and their businesses. She says that now is a good time to take a beat and figure out the system you'll use to get those needed documents to the person preparing your taxes.

"It helps to have a designated spot in your house where you will put your tax documents as they come in in January," Cole says. "Pick the desk drawer/file folder now, and then be religious about putting every tax document in there. Misplaced documents are an avoidable headache." If you don't have a filing cabinet or an electronic system in place, now is a good time to get one. Once you have it on hand, you can start adding any receipts or bills. But it is critically important to think through how you plan to get these miscellaneous items safely to your accountant.

"These documents contain the kind of info an identity thief would love to get their hands on, so make sure the folder is secured with a password or use a third-party app with two-factor authentication like Dropbox," Cole advises. Your preparer may want you to use Google Docs, Quickbooks, Box, or their own secure portal. Whatever that format is, start getting acquainted with it now, so that you can save yourself the headache later.

Also, Cole recommends that freelancers go the extra mile to make sure that their 1099 forms actually make it to them. "Freelancers should also make a list of everywhere they worked in the past calendar year and check in that they have a W9 on file with their correct mailing address," she advises. Getting a 1099 too late can cause costly filing mix-ups.