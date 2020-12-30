Overspent Over the Holidays? Here’s How to Bounce Back for a Lighter and Brighter 2021 (Financially, at Least)

Once you’ve stopped adding to your balances, take a step back to look at how much you actually spent. Ideally, you’ll keep tabs on your balances as you’re spending, says Mike Kinane, head of consumer deposits, products, and payments at TD Bank. That way, you’ll know where you stand in regards to your budget through the month. If that’s not possible (or you don’t have a budget), take time once all your statements come in to figure out exactly how much you’re going to owe.

“Organize your finances so you know who you owe, [and] how much you owe,” Rapley, who partnered with pay-over-time company Affirm to help shoppers make the most of the holiday season, says. This is especially vital if you spread your shopping across credit cards or used buy now, pay later services, such as Affirm, to manage your spending. The more spread out your shopping is, the more important it is that you combine it all in one spreadsheet or on one piece of paper (or even on one Notes page on your phone) to see the total cost of your holiday shopping. If you took on debt, this will help you keep track of what you owe; if you used savings to pay for your shopping, you’ll know how much you need to pay yourself back for.

Anastasio recommends services such as SoFi Relay to help keep all your accounts in one place. “Being able to see all of your accounts in one place helps you better appreciate exactly what you own and what you owe,” she says.

Don’t just look at the balances, though. You should also do what you can to figure out what fees will come with any debt you accrued. “Know what you’re going to pay upfront, if you can,” Rapley says.

Pick a method that works for you for tracking down and recording all your expenses—just make sure you get it done as quickly as possible. “It’s not the most enjoyable exercise, but it is the most meaningful,” says Rob King, CLTC, a financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual. “Then we have to start about making a budget to get back on track.”