Personal Loans Can Make Large Expenses Feel More Manageable—Here’s What You Should Know Before You Borrow

A personal loan is a form of unsecured debt that delivers a lump sum of money—anywhere from $1,000 to $100,000—to borrowers. Personal loans are shorter-term, offered by banks, credit unions, private lenders, and other financial institutions, and paid back (with interest) by the borrower over an agreed-upon number of years. Most personal loan terms range from 24 months to 60 months, according to Bankrate, giving borrowers years to repay their debt.

Like a payday loan, a personal loan can be obtained relatively quickly. Unlike payday loans, personal loans typically require a credit check and/or proof of income, and borrowers often have more time (years, instead of weeks) to pay back the loan, typically in monthly payments. (Personal loans also tend to be larger than payday loans.) Personal loans sometimes come with fees, in addition to interest.

Understanding the difference between secured and unsecured debt here is important: Unsecured debt is not backed by collateral, meaning it often will have a higher interest rate than forms of secured debt (think mortgages or car loans), which have collateral that can be reclaimed by the lender if payments are not made as agreed. Most personal loans are unsecured, and thus tend to have higher interest rates than other types of loans; lenders may also be choosier in giving out these loans and offer them only to people with solid credit scores.

RELATED: FICO Just Launched a New Score to Make Borrowing Money Easier for People With Low Credit Scores

The good news is that personal loans can be used for anything. While using them to buy a car may not be advisable—you could likely get a better rate on a secured car loan—borrowers can use personal loans to consolidate debt or pay for a wedding, home renovation, vacation, adoption, or a number of other things.