8 Smart Tips for Paying for College

As of 2019, America's collective college debt is now almost $1.5 trillion. Yes, trillion. (If you stacked that many dollar bills on top of one another, they would reach more than 99,000 miles into the atmosphere, which is about 40 percent of the way to the moon!) Astronomical numbers aside, there are plenty of smart ways to plan how to pay for college, says certified financial planner Joe Messinger, cofounder and director of college planning at Capstone Wealth Partners in Dublin, Ohio. Here's how to help your family emerge from those college years in solid financial shape.