It's Open Enrollment Time—Here's How You Can Make the Most of Your Benefit Options for a More Protected 2021

First and foremost, find out when your open enrollment period is. For those using a marketplace health insurance plan, open enrollment 2021 opens November 1, 2020, and closes December 15. For those covered by their employer, most open enrollment periods open in late October or early November and close in mid-November. Don’t just look at when open enrollment ends: This is not the time to be picking your healthcare haphazardly at the last-minute. But make sure you do pick some sort of coverage—if you don’t sign up for healthcare during open enrollment, in most cases, it will be very difficult to get coverage until 2022.

Once you know when open enrollment is, start researching and asking questions. Most employers will offer webinars or Q&A sessions to go over the benefit offerings for the coming year. Read up on what’s available to you, put together a list of questions or clarifications you need to make a good decision, and take advantage of any opportunity to get answers.

Young, healthy people, in particular, haven’t always put a lot of thought into picking healthcare, says Lina Alvarez, a financial representative at Northwestern Mutual. This year, people who didn’t think carefully picking their benefits was important are realizing that it’s important to have insurance in place to cover the unexpected. “It’s important to find a plan for the person who goes [to the doctor] once in a blue moon,” Alvarez says. Otherwise, you could find that your coverage isn’t enough at the worst possible moment, when you really need it.

To make a responsible decision, “people have to understand what their employer is offering,” Zielke says. To do that, you need to be proactive about seeking information and asking questions specific to you and your family before you make a decision. Don’t be afraid to ask specific questions to get the answers you need, and give yourself plenty of time to consider your options.