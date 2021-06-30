3 Things to Consider Before Making an Offer on a House

2 Rely on your agent—and have them see what other terms will make your offer stand out.

Speaking of your agent, make sure you have a good one. Obviously, your agent is a pretty major player in the process of buying a home, but they're especially important when you're getting ready to submit an offer. You need someone who knows the area well and who will advocate for your needs as a buyer, negotiating with the seller on your behalf.

"Choosing an agent that is not only aggressive but has integrity will save you in the long run," says Williamson. Your agent will be the one doing market research with you and figuring out the best way to make your offer stand out, especially if you find yourself in a bidding war.

As a buyer, it's a good idea to know which terms are most important to the seller, such as price, shortened contingencies, or a flexible timeline.

"[Buyers] can rely on their real estate agent to give them the information they need to make a competitive offer," says real estate agent Sherry Chen.

If you're really set on a home, (especially in a competitive area), have your agent talk to the seller to figure out ways to make your offer work and any other terms besides price that will help you close without having to pay an unreasonable amount over asking.